Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the March 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Aftermath Silver Price Performance
Shares of AAGFF opened at $0.22 on Monday. Aftermath Silver has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.
About Aftermath Silver
