Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the March 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aftermath Silver Price Performance

Shares of AAGFF opened at $0.22 on Monday. Aftermath Silver has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

Get Aftermath Silver alerts:

About Aftermath Silver

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.