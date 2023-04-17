Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,949,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 35,655,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,860.6 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACGBF opened at $0.37 on Monday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.39.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.