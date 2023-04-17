AIA Group Ltd Cuts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ventas by 111.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,690,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,125 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,098,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,509,000 after purchasing an additional 812,701 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,673,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after buying an additional 785,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,787,000 after buying an additional 761,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:VTR opened at $43.49 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $61.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

