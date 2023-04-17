AIA Group Ltd Purchases 294 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI opened at $152.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day moving average is $144.08. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.