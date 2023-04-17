AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Update

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the March 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.8 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABSSF shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Friday.

AirBoss of America stock opened at $5.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $26.77.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment focuses in rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding related chemicals.

