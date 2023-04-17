Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Up 77.2% in March

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 667,900 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the March 15th total of 377,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,339.5 days.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOF opened at $79.85 on Monday. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $88.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.14.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. engages in the production and marketing of paints and coatings. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paintings, Performance Paintings, and Corporate and Others. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

