Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Up 77.2% in March

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 667,900 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the March 15th total of 377,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,339.5 days.
Akzo Nobel Trading Up 10.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOF opened at $79.85 on Monday. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $88.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.14.
About Akzo Nobel
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.