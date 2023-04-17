Alaska Permanent Capital Management Has $112.93 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 11.6% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned about 0.18% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $112,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,483,000 after acquiring an additional 161,958 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $247.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.92 and a 200 day moving average of $247.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

