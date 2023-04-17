Alaska Permanent Capital Management Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.5% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $107.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.87. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.