Alaska Permanent Capital Management Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

