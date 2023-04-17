Alaska Permanent Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 413,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

