Alcoa (AA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Alcoa to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alcoa to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alcoa Price Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.53, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $90.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Alcoa

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $2,055,057.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

