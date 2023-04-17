Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Up 88.1% in March

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the March 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Aleafia Health Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ALEAF opened at $0.04 on Monday. Aleafia Health has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Aleafia Health
