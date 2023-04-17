Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,540,800 shares, a growth of 143.4% from the March 15th total of 2,276,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,469.3 days.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of ALFFF stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Alfa SAB de CV is a holding company, which produces, markets, and distributes food through recognized brands in Mexico, the United States, Europe, and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The Alpek segment operates in the petrochemical and synthetic fibers industry, and its revenues are derived from sales of its primary products: polyester, plastics, and chemicals.

