Alliance Global Partners Trims Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Target Price to $8.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CURLF. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.57.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

CURLF opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

