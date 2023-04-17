Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.03. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,656 shares of company stock worth $2,308,269. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

