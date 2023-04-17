Ally Financial (ALLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Ally Financial has set its FY 2023 guidance at $4.00-$4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $6.00-$6.00 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $26.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Featured Articles

