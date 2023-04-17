ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,344,700 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the March 15th total of 1,361,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ALPEK Trading Down 9.1 %

OTCMKTS:ALPKF opened at $1.20 on Monday. ALPEK has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALPKF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ALPEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ALPEK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

About ALPEK

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester, and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers; PET, a plastic resin for use in the beverage bottles, food containers, and consumer good packaging applications; and recycled PET for use in new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet.

