Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $6,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $507,648,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $484.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $474.58 and a 200-day moving average of $491.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52.
Elevance Health Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.
