Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PFE opened at $41.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $54.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

