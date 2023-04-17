Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Down 56.3% in March

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the March 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ALVOF opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.49.
About Alvopetro Energy
