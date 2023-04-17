Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Down 56.3% in March

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the March 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ALVOF opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

About Alvopetro Energy

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in Brazil. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomol. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.