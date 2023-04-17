AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Down 62.1% in March

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AmeraMex International Price Performance
AMMX opened at $0.31 on Monday. AmeraMex International has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.
About AmeraMex International
