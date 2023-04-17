AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Down 62.1% in March

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AmeraMex International Price Performance

AMMX opened at $0.31 on Monday. AmeraMex International has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

About AmeraMex International

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

AmeraMex International, Inc engages in selling, leasing, and renting of heavy equipment. It offers products and services to the logistics companies, infrastructure construction, logging companies, military, and forestry conservation organizations. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

