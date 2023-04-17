American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $92.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.73.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.