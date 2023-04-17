American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Update

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,500 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the March 15th total of 365,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

American Public Education Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.78.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). American Public Education had a negative net margin of 18.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $152.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Granetta B. Blevins bought 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $101,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,564.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,107,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after buying an additional 16,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,086,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 98,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in American Public Education by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 979,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Public Education by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APEI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public University System (APUS) segment, Rasmussen University (RU) segment and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) segment. The American Public University System segment provides online postsecondary educational services.

See Also

