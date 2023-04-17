American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Reduced by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.9% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,021,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,700,000 after purchasing an additional 430,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of American Tower by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,321,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.76.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $206.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.19. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,932 shares of company stock worth $1,127,035. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.