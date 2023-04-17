American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,932 shares of company stock worth $1,127,035 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Price Performance

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $206.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.59 and its 200-day moving average is $209.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.