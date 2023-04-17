Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 104,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,614,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMP opened at $309.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.