AMJ Financial Wealth Management Acquires 12,499 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 169.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 4.4% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,238,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $362.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.89 and its 200-day moving average is $367.10.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

