AMJ Financial Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.2 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $136.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Further Reading

