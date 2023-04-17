AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $9.12 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,522 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 5.4% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after purchasing an additional 969,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $865,641,000 after purchasing an additional 442,513 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $77.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.30. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

