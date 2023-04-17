AMJ Financial Wealth Management Invests $267,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
FV opened at $44.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $50.60.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)
