AMJ Financial Wealth Management Invests $267,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

FV opened at $44.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

