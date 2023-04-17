AMJ Financial Wealth Management Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 0.9% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,038,000 after purchasing an additional 446,839 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 793.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after acquiring an additional 434,996 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 134.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,982,000 after acquiring an additional 401,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,198,000 after acquiring an additional 354,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.27.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $273.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.