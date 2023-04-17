AMJ Financial Wealth Management Purchases 116 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 3.8% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $863.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $892.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $838.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $817.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $896.17.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.