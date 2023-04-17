AMJ Financial Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.3% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

RSP stock opened at $144.65 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $160.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

