Analysts Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) PT at $15.50

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAN. StockNews.com started coverage on Dana in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Dana Price Performance

DAN stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.38. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

