Analysts Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Target Price at $19.56

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLO. Bank of America began coverage on DLocal in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Price Performance

Shares of DLO stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. DLocal has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $33.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DLocal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Atlantic L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 57,660,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,778,000 after acquiring an additional 349,827 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in DLocal by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,292,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DLocal by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,016 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DLocal by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,943,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 527,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DLocal by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,832,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,327 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.