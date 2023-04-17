Analysts Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Target Price at $19.56

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.56.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DLO. Bank of America began coverage on DLocal in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.
DLocal Price Performance
Shares of DLO stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. DLocal has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $33.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DLocal
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
