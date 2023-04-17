Analysts Set Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Target Price at $66.08

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $88.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

