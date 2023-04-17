Analysts Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Target Price at GBX 2,987.50

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,987.50 ($37.00).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPN shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Experian to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($40.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.91) in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.96) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,708 ($33.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,781.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,819.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,223.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,242 ($27.76) and a one year high of GBX 3,160 ($39.13).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,238.10%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

