Analysts Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Target Price at $25.43

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

HR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 2,400 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at $505,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

HR stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.02 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,127.38%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.