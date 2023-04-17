Analysts Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) PT at $60.00

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after buying an additional 848,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 579,949 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 909,679.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 491,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after purchasing an additional 491,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 995,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,343,000 after purchasing an additional 424,469 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

