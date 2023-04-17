Analysts Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price at $47.22

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.22.

KYMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 330.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 36.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 20,435 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 65,052 shares during the period.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.