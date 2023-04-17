Analysts Set ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target at $4.45

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JMP Securities upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PRQR opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $180.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.04. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

About ProQR Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 29.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

