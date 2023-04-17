Analysts Set Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Price Target at $85.00

Shares of Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSLLF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average is $75.89. Siltronic has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $109.98.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG engages in the manufacture of semiconductor silicon wafers made from hyperpure silicon. Its products include polished wafers, epitaxial wafers, and special wafers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

