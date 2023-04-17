Analysts Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Target Price at $201.09

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,057 over the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $191.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $219.60.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

