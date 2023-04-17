Analyzing Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) & Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics N/A -192.32% -87.43% Apollo Endosurgery -51.84% -89.48% -33.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Plus Therapeutics and Apollo Endosurgery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Apollo Endosurgery 0 3 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 1,297.91%. Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Apollo Endosurgery.

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Apollo Endosurgery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $220,000.00 44.24 -$20.27 million ($0.78) -0.36 Apollo Endosurgery $76.86 million 7.54 -$39.84 million ($1.02) -9.80

Plus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Endosurgery. Apollo Endosurgery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Plus Therapeutics beats Apollo Endosurgery on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System. Its products are used by gastroenterologists and bariatric surgeons in a variety of settings to treat multiple gastrointestinal conditions including closure of acute perforations and chronic fistulas, inadvertent perforation of the GI tract, tissue closure after the removal of abnormal lesions in the esophagus, stomach or colon, the treatment of swallowing disorders, esophageal stent fixation, and obesity. The company was founded by Christopher J. Gostout and Dennis L. McWilliams in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

