Analyzing Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.46 6.49 Urstadt Biddle Properties $143.10 million 4.73 $39.70 million $0.71 24.23

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Urstadt Biddle Properties 28.19% 11.70% 4.13%

Dividends

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 140.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $24.92, suggesting a potential upside of 55.83%. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.47%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.6% of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

