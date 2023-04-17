ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANPDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ANTA Sports Products in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ANPDY opened at $356.27 on Monday. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $219.33 and a 52 week high of $396.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.72.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

