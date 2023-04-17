Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW) Short Interest Up 46.4% in March

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

ANZUW opened at $0.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.38.

Institutional Trading of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Rating) by 2,387.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,614 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

