Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Short Interest Update

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 224.5% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 641,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 580,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 324,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 2,565,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 661,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Stock Performance

NYSE:APGB opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.28.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

