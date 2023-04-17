AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,980,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 11,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
AppHarvest Price Performance
AppHarvest stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on APPH shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $9.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $2.00 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AppHarvest Company Profile
AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppHarvest (APPH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.