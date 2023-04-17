Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Up 53.3% in March

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,200 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the March 15th total of 171,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 190,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.51 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,380 shares in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.