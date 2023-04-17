Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Up 53.3% in March

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,200 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the March 15th total of 171,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 190,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.51 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.